Tim Kurkjian gives the Astros the "benefit of the doubt" for doing their research before acquiring Roberto Osuna, but questions the ramifications. (1:31)

The Houston Astros picked up right-handed reliever Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for a package that includes former Astros closer Ken Giles.

Minor league pitchers Hector Perez, 22, and David Paulino, 24, are also headed to Toronto in the deal. Paulino had been Houston's No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com, prior to his 80-game suspension last season for a PED violation; he has since dropped to No. 23. Perez is the Astros' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Osuna hasn't pitched since May 6 and has been serving a 75-game suspension for violation of Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Osuna, 23, had been arrested May 8 and charged with assault. His next court appearance is Wednesday, and he is eligible to be activated Sunday.

Roberto Osuna is eligible to be activated Sunday after serving a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Jim Cowsert/AP Photo

"We are excited to welcome Roberto Osuna to our team," Astros general manager and president of baseball operations Jeff Luhnow said in a news release. "The due diligence by our front office was unprecedented. We are confident that Osuna is remorseful, has willfully complied with all consequences related to his past behavior, has proactively engaged in counseling, and will fully comply with our zero tolerance policy related to abuse of any kind.

"Roberto has some great examples of character in our existing clubhouse that we believe will help him as he and his family establish a fresh start and as he continues with the Houston Astros. We look forward to Osuna's contributions as we head into the back half of the season."

Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and 15 strikeouts in 15⅓ innings this season, following an All-Star 2017 season in which he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

"I am excited to join the Houston Astros and move forward with a fresh start to my career," Osuna said in the Astros' release. "The positive character of my new teammates is a big reason for their success and I look forward to bringing a positive contribution to this great group of guys as we work towards many more winning seasons. I thank Jeff Luhnow and the entire Astros organization for believing in me -- I will not let them down."

Osuna has been the Blue Jays' closer since 2015 and is not eligible for free agency until 2021.

Giles, 27, is 0-2 with 12 saves and a 4.99 ERA in 30⅔ innings this season for the Astros.

He had 34 saves for Houston last season but struggled in the postseason with an 11.74 ERA in seven appearances.