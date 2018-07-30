The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-handed reliever Zach Duke from the Minnesota Twins to bolster their bullpen for a playoff push.

The Mariners are sending two minor leaguers, right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong and infielder Ryan Costello, to Minnesota.

Duke, a 14-year veteran, is 3-4 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched for the Twins this season. The 35-year-old is walking 3.6 batters per nine innings but hasn't given up a home run all season.

He ranks 10th among active lefties in career games with 513.

De Jong, 24, has started 21 games for Double-A Arkansas, going 5-5 with a 3.80 ERA, 34 walks and 89 strikeouts this season. In seven games with the Mariners last season, he went 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA.

Costello, 22, has hit .266 with 16 home runs and 70 RBIs for Class A Clinton.