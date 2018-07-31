        <
          Dodgers place Ross Stripling on DL with toe inflammation

          9:02 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed All-Star right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right first toe.

          Los Angeles announced the move Monday. The team also recalled left-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

          Stripling has been on a downturn since before the All-Star break. He has a 4.73 ERA over five July starts, giving up six of his 15 home runs this season in that span. He also allowed back-to-back homers in the All-Star Game and took the loss for the National League.

          The move gets the Dodgers back to five starters after opening the second half with six. Stripling is 8-3 with a 2.68 ERA and earned his All-Star spot after moving to the rotation in early May.

          Manager Dave Roberts anticipates the injury will need 10-12 days to heal.

