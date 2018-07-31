St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez, making his first start since a trip to the disabled list with a right oblique strain, left Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies with a right shoulder strain.

Martinez had been pitching a strong game, striking out nine batters before departing with two outs and two batters on in the fifth.

He was replaced by Daniel Poncedeleon, who walked a batter to load the bases and then gave up a grand slam to Nolan Arenado.

Martinez is 6-6 this season with a 3.41 ERA in 18 starts.