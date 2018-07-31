        <
          Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez leaves in 5th with shoulder strain

          10:13 PM ET
          • ESPN

          St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez, making his first start since a trip to the disabled list with a right oblique strain, left Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies with a right shoulder strain.

          Martinez had been pitching a strong game, striking out nine batters before departing with two outs and two batters on in the fifth.

          He was replaced by Daniel Poncedeleon, who walked a batter to load the bases and then gave up a grand slam to Nolan Arenado.

          Martinez is 6-6 this season with a 3.41 ERA in 18 starts.

