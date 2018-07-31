The Washington Nationals have spoken to some teams to determine what kind of return they could get if they decide they are willing to trade All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper, according to multiple reports.

Editor's Picks MLB trade deadline buzz: The latest deadline rumors The July 31 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. Stay up to date with the latest deals, rumors and analysis as your team contemplates its next big move.

There has been speculation that with the team one game under .500 ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET non-waiver trade deadline, the Nationals would consider dealing Harper, and then still look to bring him back as a free agent after the season.

An MLB executive told The Athletic that the Nationals are "seeing if someone wants to go crazy" in a deal for Harper, 25, who is hitting a disappointing .220 this season with 25 home runs and 62 RBIs in his free-agent season.

MLB.com reported that the Nationals have spoken to a few teams to gauge what kind of return they could get if they decide by tomorrow that they want to be sellers.

The Nationals, who were off Monday, enter Tuesday's action 5 1/2 games out of first in the NL East, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves battling for the top spot.