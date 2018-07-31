        <
          Rangers-Diamondbacks delayed in 6th by storm-induced power outage

          1:22 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHOENIX -- A game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed in the sixth inning after strong thunderstorms caused some of the lights to go out inside Chase Field.

          Lightning flashed through the windows at Chase and several loud thunderclaps could be heard from inside the domed stadium in the top of the sixth Monday night.

          Enough lights remained on to illuminate the field, but not enough to continue the game. The public-address announcer told fans the game would resume once full power was restored.

          Many fans flashed their phones from the stands as Journey's "Lights" played over the speakers during the delay.

          Diamondbacks left-hander Jorge De La Rosa was allowed a few warm-up pitches before the game resumed after 21 minutes, 43 seconds.

