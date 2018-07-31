PHOENIX -- A game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed in the sixth inning after strong thunderstorms caused some of the lights to go out inside Chase Field.

Lightning flashed through the windows at Chase and several loud thunderclaps could be heard from inside the domed stadium in the top of the sixth Monday night.

Diamondbacks head groundskeeper Grant Trenbeath and the umpiring crew try to sort things out during a power outage at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Enough lights remained on to illuminate the field, but not enough to continue the game. The public-address announcer told fans the game would resume once full power was restored.

Many fans flashed their phones from the stands as Journey's "Lights" played over the speakers during the delay.

Diamondbacks left-hander Jorge De La Rosa was allowed a few warm-up pitches before the game resumed after 21 minutes, 43 seconds.