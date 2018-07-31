PHOENIX -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired hard-throwing closer Keone Kela from the Texas Rangers for two players to be named.

The deal was announced late Monday night after the Rangers' 9-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. One player will be named Tuesday to allow the Pirates time to notify him of the deal, and the other will be named later in the season.

"It was a challenging trade," Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. "Keone has been awesome the last couple years, a dominant closer for us. Ultimately felt, where we are, it made sense to consider these kind of deals where we can get multiple players."

The surging Pirates are 3 1/2 games behind Arizona for the final NL wild-card spot, with Atlanta and Colorado also ahead of them in the standings. The Pirates entered Monday with a 4.23 bullpen ERA, 10th-best in the NL.

The 25-year-old Kela has 24 saves and a 3.44 ERA this season. He will be arbitration-eligible beginning next season and will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

Kela, a Texas native, learned of the deal after being called from the bullpen in the seventh inning Monday night.

"I'm still a little shocked, but I'm excited that it's a new beginning, a new journey that I get to venture into," he said. "Just forever grateful for the opportunity to play here in Texas, all the support from the fans."