Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper will not be traded before Tuesday's deadline, according to president and general manager Mike Rizzo.

Rizzo told The Washington Post in a text message that Harper "is not going anywhere." He also told ESPN's Buster Olney that Harper will not be dealt.

Despite speculation that the Nationals would consider dealing Bryce Harper, it appears he will be staying put. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Nationals (52-53) are 5½ games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, leading to widespread speculation that they would consider trading Harper before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET non-waiver deadline.

ESPN confirmed reports from multiple outlets Monday that the Nationals spoke to teams to determine what type of return package they might receive if they would be willing to trade Harper.

But Rizzo apparently ended that chatter Tuesday morning, telling the Post that "I believe in this team."