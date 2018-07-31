The Cleveland Indians have acquired outfielder Leonys Martin from the Detroit Tigers for shortstop prospect Willi Castro, the teams announced Tuesday.

Martin, 30, leads the league with nine outfield assists and is batting .251 with nine home runs in 78 games this season, his first with the Tigers. He will provide outfield depth and could be the starting center fielder for an Indians team that has rotated multiple players at the position this season.

A native of Cuba, Martin is a career .248 hitter in parts of eight seasons with the Tigers, Mariners, Cubs and Rangers. He should be an upgrade over the tandem of Rajai Davis and Greg Allen, who have recently been splitting time in center field for the Indians.

In addition, Bradley Zimmer is out for the year and Tyler Naquin just went on the DL with a hip injury for the Indians, who lead the AL Central. Also, right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall is out with a nagging calf injury.

Martin has a $1.75 million salary, of which the Indians are responsible for $573,925. He has earned $600,000 in bonuses based on plate appearances, and would earn $100,000 each for 350 and each additional 25 through 475 plus $50,000 for 500.

More importantly, he is under club control through next season through arbitration.

Martin has twice been on the disabled list this season with a left hamstring injury, but he's healthy now.

Castro, 21, is batting .245 with five homers and 13 stolen bases this season at Double-A Akron.

The Indians are also getting minor league pitcher Kyle Dowdy in the trade.

Dowdy, a 25-year-old right-hander, is 8-8 with a 4.74 in 24 appearances (14 starts) at two levels of the Tigers' system. He is currently at Triple-A Toledo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.