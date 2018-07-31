In two quick moves, the Arizona Diamondbacks shored up their bullpen prior to the end of the trading deadline Tuesday.

Brad Ziegler is headed back to the Diamondbacks, who acquired the veteran reliever for a minor league pitcher Tuesday in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

In another trade, the Diamondbacks got left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Texas Rangers for minor league right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named later.

Miami received 24-year-old right-hander Tommy Eveld, who is 3-2 with a 1.11 ERA in two levels in the Diamondbacks' system this season. He is currently at Double-A Jackson.

Huang, 24, is 6-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 29 appearances (two starts) in two levels of the Diamondbacks' system this season. He also is currently at Double-A Jackson.

Ziegler spent parts of six seasons with the Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2016, posting a 2.49 ERA and 62 saves over that stretch. The 38-year-old sidearmer recently was named to the Diamondbacks' 20th anniversary team.

Ziegler got off to a rough start this season with the Marlins and ultimately was removed from the closer's role, but the right-hander has pitched to a 0.64 ERA in his past 28 appearances. He is 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 10 saves in 53 games this season with Miami.

Diekman is 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 47 games this season. He is 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA over his four years with Texas.

Ziegler and Diekman join an already deep Diamondbacks bullpen that includes closer Brad Boxberger (25 saves, 3.49 ERA), Archie Bradley (3 saves, 3.02 ERA), T.J. McFarland (1 save, 1.78 ERA) and Yoshihisa Hirano (2.33 ERA).

Ziegler and Diekman will be free agents after this season.

To make room for Ziegler on the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks transferred right-hander Shelby Miller (right elbow inflammation) to the 60-day disabled list.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick and The Associated Press contributed to this report.