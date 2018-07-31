Carlos Martinez is pulled from his start with a right shoulder strain against the Rockies in the fifth inning. (0:27)

The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain Tuesday.

Martinez left Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies with two outs and two batters on in the fifth inning. He was making his first start since a trip to the disabled list with a right oblique strain. He also has been on the DL this season with a lat injury.

He had been pitching a strong game before Monday's injury, striking out nine batters.

Martinez is 6-6 this season with a 3.41 ERA in 18 starts.

The Cardinals recalled outfielder Tyler O'Neill and left-hander Tyler Webb from Triple-A Memphis in other moves Tuesday.