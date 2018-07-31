The Miami Marlins have traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Seattle Mariners, pending medicals, a source confirms to ESPN.

The Mariners are sending infield prospect Bryson Brigman and international slot money to the Marlins.

Maybin, 31, is batting .251 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 98 games with the Marlins this season.

Maybin was a valuable reserve for the Houston Astros last season on their way to winning the World Series. The Astros picked him up on waivers in August.

The Mariners will be Maybin's seventh team since 2014. He's played for the Padres, Braves, Tigers and Angels in addition to the Astros and his second stint with the Marlins.

Brigman, 23, is hitting .304 with two home runs and 38 RBIs for the Mariners' High A team in Modesto this season.

The trade was first reported by the Seattle Times.