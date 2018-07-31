The Washington Nationals have traded right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jhon Romer

An All-Star last season, Kintzler has a 3.59 ERA with two saves and leads the Nationals with 15 holds.

Kinzler, 33, is primarily a ground-ball pitcher who doesn't give up many walks, which should be a good fit in Wrigley.

He signed a two-year contract with the Nationals in December for $5.5 million this season, of which $1.7 million is still owed.

Romero, 23, is 1-2 with nine saves and a 3.27 ERA in 32 games for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

In another move, the Nationals activated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the family medical leave list.