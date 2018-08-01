The Washington Nationals have designated reliever Shawn Kelley for assignment, one day after he threw a tantrum on the mound following a home run.

In the ninth inning of Washington's 25-4 drubbing of the New York Mets on Tuesday, Kelley allowed a home run to Austin Jackson after he had been told to slow down by the plate umpire.

Kelley wound up and flung his glove to the ground, later apologizing for his actions.

"You should never throw your glove. We should act like adults," he said.

Kelley had allowed a home run in two of his past four appearances. He had a 3.34 ERA in 35 games this season.

The Nationals selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jimmy Cordero in a corresponding move. Cordero is joining the majors for the first time. He has a 1.67 ERA in 38 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.