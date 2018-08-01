        <
        >

          Jose Reyes 1st in MLB history to hit 2 HRs day after allowing 2 HRs

          3:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Infielder Jose Reyes made history Wednesday with his two home runs in the New York Mets' 5-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.

          According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Reyes became the first player in modern major league history to allow multiple home runs as a pitcher and then hit multiple homers in his team's next game.

          The only other player in major league history to allow multiple home runs as a pitcher, then hit multiple home runs as a hitter was Hall of Famer Cap Anson, who allowed two homers as a pitcher for the Chicago White Stockings on Aug. 5, 1884 and then hit three home runs on Aug. 6 of that season.

          On Tuesday, Reyes was called on to pitch in the eighth inning with his team down 19-1. Making the first pitching appearance of his career, Reyes allowed home runs to Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks. The 25-4 final score marked the worst loss in Mets franchise history.

          On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Reyes homered to left field in the fifth inning and to right field in the eighth inning. His 2-for-3 day improved his season average to .191.

          ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices