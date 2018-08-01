NEW YORK -- Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is set to have surgery on his heel Thursday, the first of two procedures that will likely sideline him eight to 10 months.

The Mets announced Wednesday that Cespedes will have surgery to remove bone calcification in his right heel. Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Cespedes will later have the same surgery on his left heel.

The 32-year-old outfielder hit .262 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 38 games season.

Cespedes has been limited by various lower leg injuries to 119 games since the start of 2017, the first season of his $110 million, four-year contract.