Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is dealing with an injured right wrist and is not in the starting lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, manager Mike Scioscia said.

Trout, who is listed as day-to-day, suffered the injury while sliding during an attempted steal of third base in the Angels' 7-2 loss to the Rays on Wednesday night.

He has a .309 average this season with 30 home runs, which ranks third in the AL, and 60 RBIs.

Trout was serving as the Angels' designated hitter Wednesday in place of Shohei Ohtani, who was benched while in a 3-for-25 slump. Ohtani also is not in the lineup for Thursday's game.