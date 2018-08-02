The Colorado Rockies reinstated second baseman DJ LeMahieu from the disabled list on Thursday.

LeMahieu was placed on the disabled list on July 21 with a strained left oblique.

The Rockies (58-49) enter Thursday's game against the Cardinals one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks -- both teams are 60-49 -- in the National League West standings.

LeMahieu, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .278 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs this season in 72 games.

The Rockies sent infielder Garrett Hampson to the minors in a corresponding move.