New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday that right-handed starter Sonny Gray is being moved to the bullpen and that newly acquired Lance Lynn will take his rotation spot.

Editor's Picks Gray defends demeanor, says tweet 'inside joke' After Wednesday's loss to the Orioles, in which he smiled while being booed, Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray said a tweet that referenced another Twitter user's race was "an inside joke" with a former teammate.

Yanks' Happ goes on disabled list with illness Newly acquired Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ is heading to the disabled list with a mild case of hand, foot and mouth disease. 1 Related

Manager Aaron Boone had indicated Wednesday that Gray's rotation spot was at risk after he allowed a career-high-tying seven runs, eight hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings against the Orioles, as his ERA rose to 5.56.

Gray is 12-15 with a 4.85 ERA since he was acquired from Oakland at last year's trade deadline. His ERA this year is 7.71 at Yankee Stadium and 3.62 on the road.

"I've struggled. I don't know if it has anything to do with New York or it's just strictly on the field,'' he said.

With the Yankees staring at a 7-1 deficit when Gray was taken out of Wednesday's game, Lynn came in and threw 4⅓ innings of solid scoreless relief. He allowed just five hits and had five strikeouts.

Before Lynn made his Yankees debut after his trade from Minnesota, though, Gray drew the fans' ire as he flashed a grin as boos echoed throughout the stadium.

"That's how I handle things. I've done that my whole life," Gray said of the smile. "When you get put in a hole like that as a team, as many times as I've done that to us this year, it's a frustrating spot to be in. That's kind of how I handled the situation. It's kind of how I tell myself to move on and not think about it and not let [bad performances] get to you.

"I've never in my whole life been a guy when things aren't going his way and when you get hit around, I've never been a guy to come off the field and throw a glove or throw a hat and punch something or do anything. I've always been a mellow guy that tries to think things through and get over it and move on."

Information from ESPN's Coley Harvey was used in this report.