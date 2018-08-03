The Boston Red Sox are aiming for ace lefty Chris Sale to return to the mound Wednesday against the Blue Jays in Toronto, manager Alex Cora said before Thursday night's series opener against the New York Yankees.

"We're shooting for the second day in Toronto," Cora told reporters. "He'll go through the progression."

Sale was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with what the team called minor left shoulder inflammation. He was scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Yankees, but Brian Johnson started in his place.

Johnson (2-3) allowed four runs in five innings with 11 strikeouts in Boston's 15-7 win.

Also, third baseman Rafael Devers (left hamstring strain) took batting practice Thursday at Fenway Park and hopes to return Wednesday. As with Sale, it would be the first day he's eligible to return from the DL.

Lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who sprained his ankle last month, is set to throw in the bullpen for the first time Sunday.