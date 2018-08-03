Brad Ziegler becomes the first Diamondbacks' pitcher to take the bullpen cart to the field. (0:19)

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks brought back an old tradition this season with a bullpen cart. One problem: None of the Diamondbacks wanted to use it.

Brad Ziegler changed that when he entered the game against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning Thursday night, drawing cheers from the hometown fans.

Only a handful of opposing players have used the cart during games, though Jake Diekman used it to switch clubhouses after being traded from the Texas Rangers to Arizona in the middle of a two-game series this week.

"I appreciated the ovation the fans gave me," said Ziegler, who allowed four runs on three hits in an inning. "It is nice to feel welcome."

Ziegler, Arizona's one-time closer, returned to the team at the trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins.

The Diamondbacks lost 8-1 to the Giants.

