          Indians activate Andrew Miller from 60-day DL

          3:16 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Andrew Miller has been activated by the Cleveland Indians after missing two months because of inflammation in his right knee.

          Right-hander Zach McAllister was designated for assignment Friday. The Indians also announced outfielder Tyler Naquin underwent right hip surgery on Thursday and is expected to resume baseball activities in 6 to 10 weeks.

          Miller, who was on the 60-day disabled list, has been out since May 26. The left-hander also missed time this season with a strained left hamstring.

          Miller, a key part of Cleveland's bullpen since being acquired in 2016, is 1-3 with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 17 appearances.

          McAllister, who has spent parts of the last eight seasons with the Indians, was 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 41 appearances.

          Naquin batted .264 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 61 games.

