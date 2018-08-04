A tough season for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler got even worse Friday night.

Fowler left St. Louis' 7-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning with a left foot injury. X-rays taken later showed a slight fracture, and Fowler will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, general manager John Mozeliak said after the game.

According to Mozeliak, Fowler told trainers he felt a pop in his foot while running the bases. He will be re-evaluated later this weekend, at which point the team will have a timetable for how long he'll be sidelined.

Fowler is hitting just .180 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs this season.

"It sort of sums up our year in a lot of ways," Mozeliak said of the injury.