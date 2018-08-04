Ian Kinsler, who has played just three games with the Boston Red Sox since being acquired at the trade deadline, was put on the disabled list Saturday with a strained left hamstring.
Kinsler appeared to injure himself while rounding third base and scoring in the first inning of Boston's 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night. He did not come out for the second inning.
In his absence, Brock Holt and recent callup Tony Renda could see playing time at second base.
With second baseman Dustin Pedroia shelved indefinitely, the Red Sox acquired the 36-year-old Kinsler and $1.8 million to help with his contract from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in exchange for two minor-league players.
Kinsler had gone 4-for-10 with two RBIs since joining the Red Sox, and he is hitting .244 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs this season.