The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-handed starter Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list with left adductor tendinitis.

Lefty reliever Zac Rosscup was activated off DL.

Righthander Ross Stripling, recently demoted to the bullpen, will return to rotation in Colorado Thursday or Friday.

In 22 starts this season, Wood is 7-6 with a 3.58 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings.

Rosscup has appeared in four games for the Dodgers this season.