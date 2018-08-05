Bryce Harper tries to continue but leaves Saturday's game against the Reds after being hit in the knee by a pitch in the sixth inning. (0:54)

WASHINGTON -- Nationals star Bryce Harper was pulled from Thursday night's game after being hit by a pitch in the right knee.

Harper was struck in the sixth inning of Washington's doubleheader nightcap against the Cincinnati Reds and was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh.

Reds reliever Austin Brice hit the All-Star outfielder with a curveball. Harper struggled initially to put weight on the leg, but eventually made his way to first base. He later took second on a wild pitch and came out to play right field in the seventh.

Mason Williams opened the seventh for Cincinnati with a double into the right-center gap. Harper chased after the ball but was clearly limited. He was then replaced by Adam Eaton.

"He's OK, a little sore, stiff," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "He said he'll be all right. See how he wakes up tomorrow."

Harper said he was hit directly in the kneecap and was unsure if he'll be in Sunday's lineup.

Harper had two hits in the first game, extending his streak of four consecutive games with at least two hits, before going 0-for-3 in the nightcap. He is 8-for-17 (.470) with one home run and five RBIs during that five-game stretch.

Since the All-Star break, Harper has been hitting .359 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.