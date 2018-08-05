ESPN's Alden Gonzalez discusses his text messages with Mike Scioscia, who said he wants to get through the season and then address his future. (1:36)

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia on Sunday dismissed a report by The Athletic that he would step down at the end of the season, calling it "just chatter" and "poppycock."

Scioscia is in the final year of a 10-year contract, and the decision to not seek a new contract is his alone, according to the report, which cited major league sources.

Editor's Picks Trout (wrist) sidelined for third straight game A sore right wrist sidelined Angels center fielder Mike Trout for a third straight game Saturday, as the Angels fell 3-0 at Cleveland. Trout injured his wrist Wednesday while sliding into a base.

Scioscia, 59, is in his 19th season at the Angels' helm. They last made the playoffs in 2014 and last won a postseason series in 2009. In Scioscia's third year as manager, he guided the Angels to a World Series title, beating the San Francisco Giants in seven games in 2002.

Last October, after Los Angeles finished the season at 80-82, Scioscia said he was fine coming back to the Angels on an expiring contract and would be focused solely on 2018. He reiterated that in a text message to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez on Saturday night.

"Nothing has changed since I spoke on this last October," the manager said in the wake of The Athletic report. "I am focused on this year and will talk to Arte [Moreno, Angels owner], John [Carpino, Angels president] and Billy [Eppler, Angels general manager] after the season."

Eppler declined to comment to ESPN.

The Angels are 55-57 and sit in fourth place in the AL West, 15½ games behind the first-place Houston Astros.

Scioscia is the longest-tenured MLB manager. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (21 seasons) is the only active head coach in the NBA, NFL or NHL with a longer run with a team.

There have been 111 other full-time MLB managers hired since Scioscia's run with the Angels began in 2000, a total that jumps to 131 when including interim managers. The Miami Marlins have had nine managers in that span, the most of any team. Adrian Beltre and Bartolo Colon are the only active players from 2000 who remain in the majors today.

The Athletic said it wasn't clear whether Scioscia would want to manage another team starting in 2019 or if he'd take time off before pursuing another opportunity.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.