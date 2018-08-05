Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down at the end of this season, according to a report Saturday night by The Athletic.

Scioscia is in the final year of a 10-year contract, and the decision not to seek a new contract is his alone, according to the report, which cited major league sources.

The 60-year-old Scioscia is in his 19th season at the helm of the Angels. They last made the playoffs in 2014 and last won a postseason series in 2009, but Scioscia's Angels did win the World Series in seven games over the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

Last October, after Los Angeles finished the 2017 season at 80-82, Scioscia said he was fine coming back to the Angels on an expiring contract and would be focused solely on 2018. He reiterated that in a text message to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez on Saturday night.

"Nothing has changed since I spoke on this last October," the manager said in the wake of The Athletic report. "I am focused on this year and will talk to Arte [Moreno, Angels owner], John [Carpino, Angels president] and Billy [Eppler, Angels general manager] after the season."

Eppler declined comment to ESPN.

The Angels are 55-57 this year and sit in fourth place in the AL West, 15.5 games behind the first-place Astros.

Scioscia is the longest-tenured MLB manager, and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (21 seasons) is the only active head coach in the NBA, NFL or NHL with a longer run with a team.

There have been 111 other full-time MLB managers since Scioscia's run with the Angels began in 2000, a total that jumps to 131 including interim managers. The Miami Marlins have had nine managers in that span, the most of any team. Only Adrian Beltre and Bartolo Colon were active players in 2000 and remain in the majors today.

The Athletic said it isn't clear whether Scioscia would want to manage another team starting in 2019 or if he'd take time off before pursing another opportunity.