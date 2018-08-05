        <
        >

          Astros righty Lance McCullers exits vs. Dodgers with elbow discomfort

          play
          McCullers leaves game with elbow discomfort (0:30)

          Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. exits in the fifth inning due to right elbow discomfort. (0:30)

          12:21 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. left the Astros' game against the Dodgers because of right elbow discomfort.

          The right-hander gave up two hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two before departing Saturday night.

          The Astros were leading 1-0 when McCullers walked off while pointing to his right arm.

          They added four runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.

          McCullers was back on the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since he started Game 7 of last year's World Series, in which the Astros beat Los Angeles.

          He lost his past three starts prior to Saturday.

