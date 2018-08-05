Buster Posey takes a foul tip off his mask and would exit Friday's game after later recording a single. (0:16)

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey passed a concussion test on Saturday, and manager Bruce Bochy plans to play him at first base Sunday.

Posey was removed from Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after taking a foul tip off his mask in the bottom of the second inning. He sat out Saturday's game.

Posey had to gather himself after the blow to his mask. He singled in the third inning and, upon reaching first base, was tended to by a trainer and first-base coach Jose Alguacil. Posey took off his helmet and walked to the dugout. Nick Hundley came on as a pinch runner.

The Diamondbacks went on to win 6-3.

