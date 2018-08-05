Bryce Harper tries to continue but leaves Saturday's game against the Reds after being hit in the knee by a pitch in the sixth inning. (0:54)

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is in Sunday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds, a day after he was pulled from Saturday night's game after being hit by a pitch in the right knee.

Harper is batting fourth and playing center field. Since the All-Star break, Harper has been hitting .359 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Harper was struck in the sixth inning of Washington's doubleheader nightcap against the Cincinnati Reds and was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh.

Reds reliever Austin Brice hit the All-Star outfielder with a curveball. Harper struggled initially to put weight on the leg, but eventually made his way to first base. He later took second on a wild pitch and came out to play right field in the seventh.

Mason Williams opened the seventh for Cincinnati with a double into the right-center gap. Harper chased after the ball but was clearly limited. He was then replaced by Adam Eaton.

The Reds' Joey Votto was hit by a pitch thrown by Nationals reliever Ryan Madson in the eighth inning, the second time he was hit in Saturday's game.

Votto gestured at Madson as he took first base. After being retired on a forceout at second to end the inning, Votto waved at Washington's dugout, prompting plate umpire Andy Fletcher to warn both teams.

Cincinnati interim manager Jim Riggleman said the Madson pitch "certainly appeared [intentional]. The only person who knows is the person who threw the pitch.''

That person says the Reds had the wrong read.

"No. I didn't mean to hit him,'' Madson said. "Definitely didn't mean to hurt him. Nothing like that. Hopefully, he's OK.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.