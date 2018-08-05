Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. exits in the fifth inning due to right elbow discomfort. (0:30)

Houston Astros right-handed starter Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, a day after he left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers with elbow discomfort.

The Astros reinstated embattled reliever Roberto Osuna from the restricted list in a corresponding move. The right-hander had been serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Editor's Picks Astros hold meeting to discuss Osuna's arrival The Astros held a pregame meeting inside the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium on Saturday to discuss the arrival of Roberto Osuna, who will be added to the active roster Sunday after serving a 75-game suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy.

On Saturday night, McCullers took his at-bat in the top of the fifth, came back out for the bottom half, fired some warm-up pitches, then looked into the dugout and was removed from the game.

McCullers said Saturday night he is "hopeful" that the ailment is not serious.

"I'm hopeful because that's who I am," McCullers said after the Astros routed the Dodgers 14-0. "I feel like it's gotta be OK. I don't know. I'm hopeful that it's going to be good news. But I'll deal with it. Whatever's done is done. I'm looking forward to an opportunity to help the team again, whenever the time comes again."

The Astros were the only team in the majors that had required only five starting pitchers this season.

McCullers, 24, is 10-6 this season with a 3.93 ERA in 126 innings pitched.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.