LOS ANGELES -- Houston Astros outfielder George Springer left Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after injuring his left thumb trying to steal second base in the third inning.

The team says Springer exited with discomfort in his thumb following a headfirst dive into the bag. He was thrown out by Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Jake Marisnick replaced Springer in center field for the Astros. Marisnick robbed Chris Taylor of a home run to end the sixth.

Springer was the World Series MVP last year after hitting five home runs in seven games against the Dodgers. He went deep in the first inning Sunday for his sixth leadoff home run this season.

The two-time All-Star also left Tuesday's game at Seattle when he injured his left shoulder while diving to make a catch in the first inning. He was not in the Astros' lineup Wednesday.

Springer, 28, started all three games in the weekend series against the Dodgers, getting an extra-base hit in each game.

Springer is hitting .250 this season with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Houston has been hit hard recently by injuries, with right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (right elbow discomfort) on Sunday joining Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve on the disabled list.

