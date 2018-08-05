BOSTON -- Injured New York Yankees star Aaron Judge said Sunday that as he continues to slowly progress from the chip fracture he sustained in his right wrist a little over a week ago, he continues to deal with pain and discomfort.

"I know it's still fractured. It's not healed yet," said Judge, who has yet to take the dry swings manager Aaron Boone once theorized he'd be able to go through by now.

Added Judge: "[Trainers] just said, 'Hey, every day, wake up and see how it feels. And once the pain goes away with certain movements, you can keep progressing.' It's kind of based on how I feel every day."

Before placing him on the 10-day disabled list on July 27, the Yankees said Judge should be able to swing a bat in a game approximately three weeks after he was injured. He's nearly halfway to the end of that three-week window.

Despite the pain, Judge contends that he has been feeling better.

"Some of the range of motion is coming back," he said. "Now it's just getting the strength back that's the biggest thing."

The range-of-motion improvements have allowed Judge's wrist to make short-distance throws. He told reporters that he had thrown in an indoor batting cage earlier this weekend at Fenway Park. He estimated that he probably threw the ball only about 5 feet.

"It felt all right," Judge said. "I haven't really stretched it out. I'm taking it slow."

The right fielder spent much of the Yankees' series in Boston against the Red Sox going through conditioning and quick-burst running drills in the outfield hours before a few of the games. The goal is to maintain as much baseball shape as he can so it won't take him long to get back in the lineup every day once his wrist has healed.

Judge also joined his teammates in the outfield twice during pregame batting practices, and he tracked fly balls without making plays on them.

Judge still isn't sure when he'll be able to take dry swings. The Yankees hope it will happen while they are in Chicago the next three days for a series against the White Sox.

"Sounds like it's ultimately a pain-tolerance thing," Boone said. "[We] don't think it's something that he's going to hurt more. But it is a chip in there. It's a broken wrist, so you've got to get it right. The pain will kind of tell you that.

"Whether that's tomorrow or the next day [when Judge is able to swing], they just want to make sure it's a pain-free situation in that one movement."

Once Judge does return, he said he will wear a protective guard around his wrist. But that won't be it, he joked.

"My whole body's going to be covered in some armor," he said.

In addition to Judge's recovery, the Yankees are hopeful that starting pitcher J.A. Happ will make his next scheduled start against the Rangers on Thursday when they return home from their current two-city road trip.

Happ has been on the DL retroactive to Monday after he was diagnosed last week with hand, foot and mouth disease.

"We're hoping to get a final result Monday, whether the virus has run its course and it's no longer contagious," Boone said. "As long as the virus is out of there, then there's a good chance that he'll pitch for us Thursday."

Happ missed his start Saturday due to the illness. Chance Adams, a 2015 Yankees draft pick, started in his place. Although he took the loss, Adams lasted five innings, allowing three hits and three runs in his major league debut.

Boone said Happ has been able to play catch and work out the past two days.

The Yankees should be joined by injured catcher Gary Sanchez when they get home. His reaggravated groin injury has continued to improve during his rehab in Tampa, Boone said.

"Hopefully by the time we get back from Chicago, he'll be starting to run out on the field and starting to take batting practice," Boone said. "And he's feeling good. No complaints every day, but not full weight-bearing yet when he's running."

Sanchez went on the disabled list July 24 after reinjuring his groin during a game at Tampa Bay the night before.