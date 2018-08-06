Boston Red Sox left-handed ace Chris Sale, on the disabled list because of shoulder inflammation, will not return for this week's series in Toronto.

When Sale went on the DL, both he and team said the issue was minor and it was likely he would miss only one start. Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that the team was targeting this Wednesday for Sale's return.

But the team announced Sunday that the three pitchers scheduled to start against the Blue Jays are left-handers Drew Pomeranz (Tuesday) and Brian Johnson (Wednesday), followed by right-hander Rick Porcello, who is coming off Friday's one-hitter against the Yankees.

Johnson will be making his second straight start in Sale's spot in the rotation, having started Thursday's game that turned into a 15-7 rout of the Yankees.

Since Sale went on the disabled list, the Red Sox have fattened their lead over the Yankees in the AL East. The team did not say when Sale would make his next start.

Sale is leading the AL and is second best in the majors both in strikeouts (207) and ERA (2.04). The lefty is 5-0 in his past six starts and hasn't given up a run in his past three outings.