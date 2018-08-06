Free-agent reliever Greg Holland has reached agreement with the Washington Nationals, Fancred reported.

Holland was released last week by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Holland never panned out for the Cardinals after signing a one-year, $14 million contract with St. Louis in the offseason. He has a 7.92 ERA in 32 appearances and missed nearly a month earlier this season because of right hip impingement.

Earlier Sunday, Washington traded reliever Shawn Kelley to the Oakland Athletics.

The Nationals are in third place in the NL East, six games behind first-place Philadelphia.