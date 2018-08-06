The 100s tracker: Teams on pace for triple-digit wins (or losses)

With parity out and going for it -- or the opposite of that -- in across baseball, the difference between the teams at the top and those stuck at the bottom has never been greater. Whether your team is chasing the 100-win mark or trying to avoid triple-digit losses, we'll be keeping tabs on its chances of hitting the century mark as the 2018 season hits its final months.

Overall, there are three teams on pace for 100 wins and three on pace for 100 losses -- all in the American League. With six teams on pace to hit the number this year, 2018 isn't far off of the pace of 2002, when there were seven (four 100-loss teams and three 100-win teams). So who has a chance to help make parity-less baseball history and what would it mean?

THE 100-WIN PACE CLUB

Boston Red Sox (79-34)

On pace for 113 wins

Fresh off a sweep of the Yankees, Boston is on track to shatter the franchise record of 105 in 1912. The most games the Red Sox have ever won in an 162-game schedule is 99 in 1978, when they lost a one-game playoff to the Yankees for the division.

- Red Sox 100-win seasons: 3 (1912, 1946, 1915).

Houston Astros (71-42)

On pace for 101 wins

The Astros' 101-win pace matches last year's total and would be tied for the second-most victories in franchise history behind the 102-win 1998 team.

- Astros 100-win seasons: 2 (1998, 2017).

New York Yankees (68-42)

On pace for 100 wins

This would be the 20th 100-win season in franchise history. Their 19 100-win seasons are already the most of any franchise, but the Yankees haven't won 100 games since winning 103 in 2009, when they won their most recent World Series title.

- Yankees 100-win seasons: 19 (most recent: 2009).

What it means:

- Three teams would be tied for the most 100-win teams in a single season, also happened in 2017, 2003, 2002, 1998, 1977, 1942.

- The Red Sox and Yankees are both currently on pace to win more than 100 games. This would be just the fourth time in the Divisional Era that a pair of 100-win teams will come out of the same division.

THE 100-LOSS PACE CLUB

Baltimore Orioles (34-78)

On pace for 112 losses

This has a chance to be the most losses in a season in franchise history - the current mark is 111 losses in 1939 as the St. Louis Browns. The last time the Orioles lost 100 games was 1988, when they lost 107.

- Orioles 100-loss seasons: 11 (most recent: 1988).

Kansas City Royals (34-77)

On pace for 112 losses

That would be six more losses than in any other season in franchise history. The current mark is 106 losses in 2005.

- Royals 100-loss seasons: 4 (2006, 2005, 2004, 2002).

Chicago White Sox (41-70)

On pace for 102 losses

That would be tied with 1932 for the second-most losses in a season in franchise history. The most was 106 in 1070, which was also the team's most recent 100-loss season.

- White Sox 100-loss seasons: 3 (1970, 1948, 1932).

What it means:

- Three teams would be tied for second-most 100-loss teams in a single season, Also happened in 1985, 1965, 1964, 1962, 1961, 1954, 1912, 1908. The most is four, in 2002.

- Only once have there have been three 100-loss teams in same league: 2002 - Devil Rays, Royals, Tigers

- The Royals and Orioles are both on pace for 112 losses. The only time there have been two teams with 110+ losses in the same season was 1969, when the Padres and Expos each lost 110 games.