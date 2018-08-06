The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury and recalled Cuban outfielder Adolis García, who was the franchise's minor league player of the month for July.

O'Neill, who is hitting .309 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 23 games this season, was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of his injury. The Cardinals officially described the injury as inflammation of the groin area. The DL move was made retroactive to Sunday.

Garcia hit .354 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 homers and 25 RBIs in July. He hit three homers in a July 26 game against Salt Lake City in which he also had eight RBIs.

The Cardinals have won seven of their past 10 games to move into third place in the National League Central, 6½ games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs and four games out in the NL wild-card race.