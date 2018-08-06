        <
          Right-hander Mike Fiers traded from Tigers to A's

          2:49 PM ET
          The Oakland Athletics acquired right-handed starter Mike Fiers from the Detroit Tigers on Monday in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations.

          The A's designated left-hander Jeremy Bleich for assignment to create a spot on their 40-man roster.

          Fiers is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 119 innings pitched over 21 starts this season. The 33-year-old veteran is 49-53 with a 4.06 ERA in eight major league seasons.

          The A's (67-46) are in second place in the American League West standings, four games behind the first-place Houston Astros. If the season were to end today, they would hold one of the two American League wild-card spots.

