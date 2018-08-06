        <
        >

          Astros outfielder George Springer expected to miss 2 weeks

          4:04 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Houston Astros star center fielder George Springer is expected to be out two weeks after spraining his left thumb sliding headfirst into second base on Sunday.

          X-rays performed Sunday were negative. Additional tests determined that Springer does not have a UCL sprain, which would have been a more significant injury.

          The Astros placed Springer on the 10-day disabled list Monday. Outfielder Derek Fisher will replace him on the major league roster.

          Springer hurt himself on a headfirst slide into second base on what resulted in a caught stealing to end the third inning of the Astros' 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Chris Taylor's glove clipped Springer's hand, causing him to double over in pain and walk off alongside a trainer.

          Springer, a two-time All-Star who was named the MVP of last year's World Series, is hitting .250 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs in 109 games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices