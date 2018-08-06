Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game with soreness in his right wrist.

The team said Trout received a cortisone injection Monday morning and remains day-to-day.

Trout hasn't played since injuring his wrist while sliding on a steal attempt Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

The Angels opened a three-game series Monday against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Trout had expected to be back earlier, but his wrist has not responded to treatment as hoped. X-rays and an MRI revealed inflammation.

Following Saturday's game, Trout said that it's been "frustrating. You don't want to be sitting on the bench watching your team out there."

Trout is batting .309 with 30 home runs in 109 games.