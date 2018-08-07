New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

Ellsbury, who has been plagued by injuries since March and has been on the disabled list since the start of the season, is expected to recover from the arthroscopic procedure in six months.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Ellsbury, 34, battled oblique and heel injuries during spring training before suffering the hip injury in April during his rehabilitation. He has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $153 million deal he signed with the Yankees before the 2014 season.