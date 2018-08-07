Jerry Remy, a former Boston Red Sox second baseman who is an analyst on the team's television broadcasts, has again been diagnosed with cancer, NESN said in a statement Tuesday.

"Jerry Remy has been diagnosed once again with cancer," the network's statement said. "At this time, Jerry's focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time."

In January, Remy tweeted he had completed treatment after announcing in June 2017 that he would be fighting lung cancer for the second time in six months.

Remy, 65, was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He suffered a relapse in 2013 and again last year before spring training. He was treated in time to begin the 2017 season -- his 30th season in the broadcast booth -- on Opening Day.

A longtime smoker, Remy has spoken passionately about the need for people to get regular medical checkups.

Remy, a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and a native of Fall River, Massachusetts, signed a multiyear contract extension in 2016 to remain the primary color analyst on Red Sox telecasts on NESN.