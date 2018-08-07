Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is expected to return from the disabled list on Sunday at Baltimore, manager Alex Cora said.

Sale has been on the DL since last week due to shoulder inflammation. There was some talk that he would return Wednesday in Toronto, but the Red Sox instead will hold him back for the series finale against the Orioles.

When Sale went on the DL, both he and the team said the issue was minor, and it was likely that he would miss only one start.

The lefty is 11-4 with a 2.04 ERA in 22 starts this season for Boston.