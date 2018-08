Who will be the World Series champion this season? Check out the full schedule for the 2018 playoffs:

Wild-Card Round

DATE GAME TV Tuesday, October 2 NL wild-card game ESPN Wednesday, October 3 AL wild-card game TBS

Division Series

NLDS DATE SERIES TV Thursday, October 4 NLDS A, Game 1 FS1 or MLBN Thursday, October 4 NLDS B, Game 1 FS1 or MLBN Friday, October 5 NLDS A, Game 2 FS1 or MLBN Friday, October 5 NLDS B, Game 2 FS1 or MLBN Sunday, October 7 NLDS A, Game 3 FS1 or MLBN Sunday, October 7 NLDS B, Game 3 FS1 or MLBN Monday, October 8 NLDS A, Game 4* FS1 Monday, October 8 NLDS B, Game 4* FS1 Wednesday, October 10 NLDS A, Game 5* FS1 Wednesday, October 10 NLDS B, Game 5* FS1 *If necessary

ALDS DATE SERIES TV Friday, October 5 ALDS A, Game 1 TBS Friday, October 5 ALDS B, Game 1 TBS Saturday, October 6 ALDS A, Game 2 TBS Saturday, October 6 ALDS B, Game 2 TBS Monday, October 8 ALDS A, Game 3 TBS Monday, October 8 ALDS B, Game 3 TBS Tuesday, October 9 ALDS A, Game 4* TBS Tuesday, October 9 ALDS B, Game 4* TBS Thursday, October 11 ALDS A, Game 5* TBS Thursday, October 11 ALDS B, Game 5* TBS *If necessary

League Championship Series

NLCS DATE SERIES TV Friday, October 12 NLCS Game 1 FOX or FS1 Saturday, October 13 NLCS Game 2 FOX or FS1 Monday, October 15 NLCS Game 3 FOX or FS1 Tuesday, October 16 NLCS Game 4 FOX or FS1 Wednesday, October 17 NLCS Game 5* FOX or FS1 Friday, October 19 NLCS Game 6* FOX or FS1 Saturday, October 20 NLCS Game 7* FOX or FS1 *If necessary

ALCS DATE SERIES TV Saturday, October 13 ALCS Game 1 TBS Sunday, October 14 ALCS Game 2 TBS Tuesday, October 16 ALCS Game 3 TBS Wednesday, October 17 ALCS Game 4 TBS Thursday, October 18 ALCS Game 5* TBS Saturday, October 20 ALCS Game 6* TBS Sunday, October 21 ALCS Game 7* TBS *If necessary

World Series