The Washington Nationals put reliever Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff impingement on Wednesday.

Herrera left the second game of a doubleheader against the Braves on Tuesday with right shoulder tightness.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Koda Glover from Triple-A Syracuse to take Herrera's place on the roster.

Herrera, 28, is 1-2 with three saves and a 4.76 ERA in 19 games for Washington, who acquired him from the Royals on June 18.