Seattle Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala strained his right Achilles tendon trying to execute a rundown in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Tuivailala was trying to chase down Rougned Odor in a rundown between home and third. He tossed the ball to catcher Mike Zunino, then fell to the ground and wasn't putting any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field.

Mariners pitcher Sam Tuivailala grimaces as he chases Roughned Odor down the basepath. Associated Press

The Mariners eventually got the out but lost the game 11-7.

Seattle acquired the right-hander from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade on July 27. In five games with the Mariners, he has allowed one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

He has a 3.41 ERA in 36 combined games with St. Louis and Seattle.