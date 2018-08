At the end of the month, Major League Baseball will once again have Players Weekend, Aug. 24-26, when players are allowed to express themselves by wearing custom-designed cleats and putting nicknames on the backs of jerseys.

With the nickname rosters just released, here are the best of the best, beginning with Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Brad Boxberger, who becomes the first player to have only emojis on the back of his jersey.

See all 2018 nicknames from MLB.com

Brad Boxberger: (Emojis)

Courtesy of MLB

Ender Inciarte: GAME ENDER

Courtesy of MLB

Hunter Pence: UNDERPANTS

Courtesy of MLB

Brad Hand: BROTEIN SHAKE

Courtesy of MLB

Carl Edwards Jr.: STRINGBEAN SLINGER

Courtesy of MLB

Paul Fry: PAPA FRITA

Courtesy of MLB

Michael Wacha: WACHAMOLE

Courtesy of MLB

Yasmani Grandal: YAZMANIAN DEVIL

Courtesy of MLB

David Fletcher: FLETCH

Courtesy of MLB