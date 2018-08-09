        <
          Leonys Martin heads to DL with non-baseball condition

          10:44 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a non-baseball condition.

          Martin became sick Tuesday night and didn't play in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. He was put on the DL before Thursday's game.

          He is batting .333 with two home runs and four RBIs in six games since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. He is hitting .255 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs overall in 84 games.

          Outfielder Greg Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

