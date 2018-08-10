        <
        >

          Dodgers to be without closer Kenley Jansen for rest of Rockies series

          1:19 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen went to the hospital with an irregular heartbeat before a game Thursday at Colorado and will be sent back to Los Angeles for more tests.

          Manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' 8-5 victory that Jansen was at the team hotel earlier in the day and didn't feel right. Jansen called the trainer and was taken to the hospital.

          Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat in the past. Roberts said the right-hander will visit his cardiologist in Los Angeles.

          Roberts said the team is "holding out hope it's not too serious." Roberts didn't know if the Dodgers would make a roster move in Jansen's absence.

          The Dodgers used Scott Alexander to close the ninth Thursday. Jansen has 32 saves this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices